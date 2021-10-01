CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent wants to star in a rom-com with Nicki Minaj

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxJf9_0cEPqIRw00
Photo credit Getty Images

50 Cent has already got his acting chops down, but if he ever got into the world of casting, he’d have himself starring alongside Nicki Minaj in a romantic comedy.

While it may have seen like it came out of nowhere at first, there is a bit of a connection here.

50 Cent was a guest on Jalen Rose’s Renaissance Man podcast and spoke at length about his acting and producing career. When Rose asked him if he’d ever star in a rom com, 50 knew right away who his co-star would be.

“You know who would probably be fun to work with? Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with,” he said. “I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people. When she’s being an a****** it’s because she’s telling you, ‘You’re not going to take advantage of me.’”

50 and Nicki both have a connection with one another as they both grew up in New York’s South Jamaica, Queens. “The environment,” he says, “it made her a little more like, she’s going, ‘Don’t play with me,’ before you play with her, because of how the temperament of the environment and how people are where we come from.”

If 50 & Nicki ever team up for a rom com, we can only hope they’d make the decision to collab and make music together too.

