Brooklyn, NY

Crown Heights Loses a Vital, Community-Driven Hangout When Hunky Dory Closes

By Luke Fortney
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years to the day after Claire Sprouse signed her lease at 747 Franklin Avenue, at Sterling Street, the Brooklyn restaurateur has announced that her neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar will come to an end. Hunky Dory, a Crown Heights mainstay known for its pioneering no-tip policy and excellent breakfast sandwiches, will serve its last drinks on October 31, the restaurateur announced on Friday afternoon.

ny.eater.com

Comments / 2

 

#The Crown#Cocktail Bar#Food Drink

