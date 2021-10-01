Stray Rats Teases a Duo of Made in UK New Balance 991 Collaborations
Collaborations are a significant piece of New Balance‘s footwear strategy this year, especially in recent memory as it has unveiled buzzing collaborations with the likes of Stone Island, Salehe Bembury and AURALEE. And to keep this tempo pushing forward, it is now giving us a preview of its fourth chapter with streetwear label Stray Rats which involves a duo of Made in England New Balance 991s. This assemblage follows up the brand’s New Balance 574 collection that launched during the first week of 2021.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0