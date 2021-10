Need to catch up on your fall shopping? Thankfully for you, Coach (which is having a major resurgence as of late) is having a huge secret sale. That's right, from now until October 3, you can score 20 percent off tons of bestselling items (including the leather Chrissy Bootie that we predict will become a staple shoe for us this fall). Oh, and if you're in the splurging mood, today's your lucky day because there's an even bigger discount on items over $400 (a 25 percent off discount, to be exact). Just don't forget to use coupon code 'SAVENOW' at checkout. So what exactly are we buying? We're glad you asked: We've got our eyes on these ten things, from stylish boots and handbags to scarves and belts.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO