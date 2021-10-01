CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Kelly Clarkson Just Got A Huge Win In Her Divorce Battle

By Gabrielle LaRochelle
nickiswift.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, Kelly Clarkson has experienced some pretty fabulous highs, and not-so-fabulous lows. For the positives, Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was renewed for two more seasons into 2023, she is a judge on the smash hit singing competition "The Voice," and she released a catchy new Christmas song that puts a positive spin on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As for the lows, one of them is clearly that divorce. As hard as any breakup is, Clarkson is still coming out on top, according to a divorce expert we interviewed exclusively at Nicki Swift. Thanks to Clarkson's prenup — which stated that whatever Clarkson bought with the money she made and earned is solely owned by her — she is now protected financially, and it "eliminate[s] much of the battle over money and property," per New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, Esq.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Sells Farmhouse She Custom-Designed With Ex Brandon Blackstock: See Inside $8.24M Mansion

Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this. But Kelly Clarkson is selling the mansion she custom-designed with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The eight-bedroom house in Encino, California, was bought by the Voice coach, 39, in June 2018 while she was married to Blackstock. The duo, who tied the knot in 2013, split in 2020 with Clarkson officially filing divorce papers in June of that year. The divorce is set to be finalized in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Montana State
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brandon Blackstock’s Family Guide: His Kids, Stepmom Reba McEntire and More

The Blackstock brood! Brandon Blackstock entered the spotlight in 2012 when he started dating Kelly Clarkson — but the talent manager was actually no stranger to fame. The Texas native was born in 1976 to Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter. Following his parents’ 1988 split, Reba McEntire became Brandon’s stepmom. The country singer was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Kelly's Clarkson's Son Hilariously Interrupts Chris Martin's Singing For a Bathroom Break

Kelly Clarkson has proved throughout her time as a mother that she will do anything for her children despite the hardship she has been through. After marrying ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in 2013, Kelly became a stepmom to his two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth, and the pair went on to have two children of their own. In June 2020, Clarkson filed for her divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Clarkson gained primary physical custody of her both kids after a lengthy battle with lawyers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Can’t Believe How Far Ariana Grande Went to Trash Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton may have met his match when it comes to doling out shade on The Voice — and her name is Ariana Grande. Ever since the first season of The Voice premiered in 2011, Blake has been known to cause trouble and poke fun at his fellow coaches. While several past and present coaches have stood up to him before — including Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson — Blake may have finally met his match. Now that Ariana has joined season 21 as the newest coach, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has come up with her own ways to get back at Blake.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remington in adorable must-see video

Kelly Clarkson lost her composure after she was upstaged on her own talk show by her son Remington. The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared a clip on Instagram that saw her joined by Coldplay's Chris Martin and some very special guests – Remington and his sister River, seven. In the...
CELEBRITIES
therealdeal.com

Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson sells 10K sf Encino mansion

In her latest real estate deal, Kelly Clarkson sold off the 10,000-square-foot Encino mansion she had shared with her ex-husband. The three-time Grammy winner sold the home at 16174 Woodvale Road for $8.2 million, according to Dirt. She and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock paid $8.5 million for the new construction home in 2018. Clarkson listed the property in late January, asking just under $9 million.
REAL ESTATE
Popculture

Why Chrissy Teigen Thinks Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice' Makes Things Awkward for Her

Ariana Grande made her debut as the newest coach on The Voice on Monday night's premiere. Naturally, many fans weighed in on Grande's new position. Chrissy Teigen, who is married to Voice coach John Legend, even took some time to speak out on the fact that the "thank u, next" singer joined the program, as Entertainment Tonight noted. According to Teigen, Grande being on The Voice is going to make things awkward for her for a very particular reason.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy