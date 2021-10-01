Kelly Clarkson Just Got A Huge Win In Her Divorce Battle

This year, Kelly Clarkson has experienced some pretty fabulous highs, and not-so-fabulous lows. For the positives, Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was renewed for two more seasons into 2023, she is a judge on the smash hit singing competition "The Voice," and she released a catchy new Christmas song that puts a positive spin on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As for the lows, one of them is clearly that divorce. As hard as any breakup is, Clarkson is still coming out on top, according to a divorce expert we interviewed exclusively at Nicki Swift. Thanks to Clarkson's prenup — which stated that whatever Clarkson bought with the money she made and earned is solely owned by her — she is now protected financially, and it "eliminate[s] much of the battle over money and property," per New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, Esq.