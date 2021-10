Shawnee - Erma Belle Roberson went home to Jesus on September 30, 2021 at age 90. A funeral ceremony for Erma will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Chapel. Following the ceremony, Erma will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dale Cemetery. Viewing times will be on Saturday, October 2nd from 9am-4pm and on Sunday, October 3rd from 1-5pm.