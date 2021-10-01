CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best new rom-com reads to get us through the rest of 2021

By USA TODAY staff
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJBso_0cEPnLv400

Corrections & clarifications: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the author of “Never Fall For Your Fiancée.”  The author’s name is Virginia Heath.

The days are growing cooler and the nights are descending sooner and what better time than now to curl up with the latest rom-com read? After all, the delta variant has our social lives and holiday plans in a constant state of limbo. Who wouldn't want a few happy hours of diversion with a good book , particularly a swoon-worthy one at that?

Before you dismiss them, romantic comedies , nee "chick lit," have come a long way since "Bridget Jones" and "Shopaholic" burst on the scene more than 20 years ago. With a wealth of more authors and stories to choose from, there is a love story for everyone.

USA TODAY staffers culled through the fall and holiday book releases and picked 12 of our favorite rom-coms that are sure to envelop you in a warm embrace.

Banned Books Week: We defend 30 challenged books including 'Beloved' and '1984'

'The Charm Offensive'

By Alison Cochrun. ★★★ (out of four.) Out now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNRBx_0cEPnLv400
"The Charm Offensive" by Alison Cochrun. Courtesy Atria Books

Fans of "The Bachelor" will fall in love with Cochrun's sweet spin on a reality dating show. The show centers on Dev, a hopeless romantic who works as a producer for "Ever After," an overly-edited TV show that preaches true love but cares more about drama; and Charlie, the gorgeous-but-awkward disgraced tech giant who only signs up for the show to revamp his image. But what happens when this season's "Prince Charming" finds his real love story is unfolding behind the scenes with the man who's supposed to be helping him find his "Princess"? "The Charm Offensive" urges readers to scrutinize which love stories get told in Hollywood and pushes for a future where everyone gets to see themselves living happily ever after. Hannah Yasharoff

This week's most popular reads: See USA TODAY's best-selling books list

'Eight Perfect Hours'

By Lia Louis. ★★★½  (out of four.) Out now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuyOW_0cEPnLv400
"Eight Perfect Hours," by Lia Louis Atria/Emily Bestler Books

This stormy book begins with a traffic jam in a blizzard and inches toward sunshine and flowers. The journey is anything but smooth, and Louis leaves her readers doubting if protagonist Noelle Butterby will find a happily ever after. In that way, the book more realistic than many of its contemporaries in the same genre. Noelle meets Sam Attwood under stressful circumstances and they’re both grappling with trying to salvage relationships well past their expiration dates. Sam and Noelle are also both grieving profound losses from their teenage years and those experiences have colored the way they approach their lives and their views on love. Louis’ book is a story of a personal journey that is propelled by a romance. It’s not always upbeat, but it’s a quick, inspiring read. – Leora Arnowitz

'Fool Me Twice at Christmas'

By Camilla Isley. ★★★★ (out of four.) Out now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UQvA_0cEPnLv400
"Fool Me Twice at Christmas," by Camilla Isley Pink Bloom Press

Kate dumped Chuck four months ago, but no one knows it, especially not their parents who are best friends and co-own a successful chocolate business. The exes arrive home for Christmas, determined to break the news of their split to their folks, but a series of ridiculous (yet somehow believable) delays keep putting off their confession. The fake relationship plot is nothing new, but somehow Isley makes it feel fun and fresh. Her book delivers some laugh-out-loud moments and leaves you rooting for the former lovebirds from the onset. It's a great, quick read to get you into the holiday spirit. – Arnowitz

'The Ex Hex'

By Erin Sterling. ★★★★ (out of four.) Out now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24D8Y4_0cEPnLv400
"The Hex Ex," by Erin Sterling Avon

Sterling casts a spell on her readers with this romantic comedy. Nine years ago, 19-year-old Vivienne Jones cursed her ex-boyfriend, Rhys Penhallow because she was heartbroken. He had left her, she was drunk from vodka, and she didn’t think that the curse would last for that long. However, Penhallow returns to Graves Glen, Georgia and the city is attacked. The two must work together to defeat the horrors that are terrorizing the people there and break up the curse before it is too late. As humorous and fantasy filled as the novel is, it also encourages readers to ponder the idea that the world is a very small place. Sterling puts a wonderful spin on two people who once had each other's backs to two people who need each other to save a city from destruction. A cute and laughable holiday read to get you through the harsh winter weather. Sudiksha Kochi

'A Holly Jolly Diwali'

By Sonya Lalli. ★★★½ (out of four.) Out Oct. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Gy9_0cEPnLv400
"A Holly Jolly Diwali," by Sonya Lalli Berkley

Niki Randgawa is a dutiful, first-generation Indian-American daughter who has played it safe her whole life. She never wanted to disappoint her parents. That is her older sister Jasmine's job. As a result, she lives a perfectly dull and predictable life. That is until she is let go from her analyst job. Suddenly unmoored, Niki decides to travel to India to attend her college friend Diya's wedding and just in time to celebrate Diwali. And for the first time, instead of living vicariously through others, she bravely steps out of her comfort zone and into the arms of Diya's brother Sameer, a musician who lives in London. Soon Niki is questioning her life choices and fumbles like a fish out of water.  Author Lalli's prose is deft, her characters are delightful and her book is the just-right holiday romance. – Mary Cadden

'Always, in December'

By Emily Stone. ★★★★ (out of four) Out Oct. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2As76I_0cEPnLv400
"Always in December," by Emily Stone Dell

Truly an unforgettable and heart-tugging novel, Stone does a wonderful job of turning a fond memory into a love story. Every December, Josie Morgan, who lives in London, has a tradition of writing letters to her parents who she lost many years ago on Christmas. The letter always has the same three words: Missing you, always. Morgan does whatever she can to avoid the Christmas season, except for posting the letter. En route to the postbox, she collides head-to-head with Max Carter, who didn’t expect to find himself in London days before Christmas. He also didn’t expect to fall in love. The two navigate their love story through many twists and turns, happiness and heartbreak and trials and tribulations. Stone elegantly and carefully captivates her readers, elevating the personal level of grief and love that a character feels into her novel. She also connects with readers by including the power of writing letters. – Kochi

'No Words'

By Meg Cabot. ★★½ (out of four.) Out Oct. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Id6dr_0cEPnLv400
"No Words," by Meg Cabot William Morrow

Cabot's "No Words" is fairly predictable, but sometimes that is all we want. Jo Wright, author of the bestselling series "Kitty Katz, Kitten Sitter," is at an impasse. The book festival she is speaking at will put her in direct contact with her literary nemesis, super successful author Will Price. It seems Will had some not-so-nice and words about Jo's writing. What's a girl to do? Well, revenge and satisfaction jump to mind. Jo's inner dialogue is delightful when as she goes about planning her revenge. Even when Will's hospitality and sudden humility keep getting in the way of her hatred. Does she hate Will or is she hot and bothered by him? Turns out both.  – Cadden

'Donut Fall in Love'

By Jackie Lau. ★★ (out of four.) Out Oct. 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyvhP_0cEPnLv400
"Donut Fall in Love," by Jackie Lau Berkley

This book is a convergence of hobbies for anyone who loves baking, cooking competition shows, celebrities and social media. Lindsay, a baking savant, gets an unexpected big break when movie star Ryan Kwok wanders into her bake shop in a meet cute. She agrees to give him baking lessons as he prepares for a reality food competition, and as they get to know each other, their relationship progresses from professional to romantic. The book also touches on grief, depression and racial inequities. Frankly, it has a lot going on. But it works for the most part. At times, “Donut Fall in Love” feels more like a romance novel than it does a romantic comedy, but the deeper plot lines redeem it – even if those moments can feel a bit forced. Anyone who loves baking and rom-coms will breeze through this flavorful read. – Arnowitz

'The Christmas Bookshop'

By Jenny Colgan. ★★★★ (out of four.) Out Oct. 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmhSG_0cEPnLv400
"The Christmas Bookshop," by Jenny Colgan William Morrow

Colgan is a master at rom-coms and she reminds us exactly why with the sublime "The Christmas Bookshop." Colgan infuses her latest book with humor, wit, suspense and a perfectly cast love triangle. Carmen is an adult who still lives with her parents in her dying and isolated West Coast hometown. Her sister Sofia has what appears to be a fabulous and perfect life in Edinburgh as a lawyer with a husband, three kids and a baby on the way. When the department store Carmen has worked at since she was a teen closes she is left without a job and, it turns out, not much of a life. Her mother convinces her to move in with her sister and take a position at a bookshop that Sofia has secured for her. Resentful and feeling like a failure, Carmen grudgingly accepts. What ensues is a sweet and, at times, beautifully sarcastic, revelatory evolution for Carmen. – Cadden

'Tahira in Bloom'

By Farah Heron. ★★★ (out of four.) Out Nov. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRQeB_0cEPnLv400
"Tahira in Bloom," by Farah Heron Skyscape

Not a traditional rom-com, "Tahira in Bloom" is romance veteran Heron's first YA novel and is well worth the read. The story follows 17-year-old Tahira Janmohammad’s journey to getting into a highly coveted fashion design school with the undying support of her parents. Their plan of getting her into the school falters a bit when an internship falls through and Tahira ends up in a small town working at her aunt's clothing store with her best friend Gia over the summer. Tahira's time in Bakewell (the small town that's all about their flowers), is filled with more than she bargained for: new friends, heartbreak, growth, character struggles, social media pressure and microaggressions. As someone in their (redacted age), "Tahira in Bloom" is a cute read, but for my 15-year-old self, it is the exact kind of YA fiction I would've loved to read in high school when I was shaping my ideas about love and who I wanted to be. Heron's newest book is filled with great lessons about staying true to yourself and what you want even if it means losing out on a boy or friendships and served as a lovely reminder to grown-up me. Rasha Ali

'Never Fall For Your Fiancée'

By Virginia Heath. ★★★ (out of four.) Out Nov. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y86fm_0cEPnLv400
"Never Fall for Your Fiancée," by Virginia Heath St. Martin's Griffin

Heath’s latest follows a well-trodden path of historical romance. Set in Regency-era England, it’s packed with all the hits: A necessary engagement; class differences; eligible, titled bachelors; head-strong female leads; lust-worthy real estate. Hugh Standish, a pretend Peter Pan and Earl of Fareham, is so tormented by his meddling mother that he invents a fiancée to keep her off his back. Minerva Merriwell, the unsuspecting pauper who happens to bear Hugh’s fake fiancée’s name, gets swept up in the scheme after he steps in as her Knight In Shining Armor, securing back wages she’s owed from a misogynistic employer. Hugh offers a new job, promising desperately needed coin if she agrees to fool his mother. The problem that keeps the lovebirds apart, aka the tension at the crux of all books of the genre, takes on a modern twist but feels a little strained. Thankfully, there are enough unique details along the way to keep the pages turning (an alcoholic, would-be Opera singer chief among them). Even if the Happy Ending is evident all along, it’s an enjoyable escape.  – Cara Kelly

'And They Lived Happily Ever After'

By Therese Beharrie. ★★★ (out of four.) Out Nov. 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvpjC_0cEPnLv400
"And They Lived Happily Ever After," by Therese Beharrie Zebra Books

Gaia Anders is the embodiment of many introverts trying to re-emerge after COVID-19 lockdowns. She is skeptical of parties, anxious about small talk and happier in her snug fantasy world. The fact that her dreams are magically written into her romance novels is somewhat less relatable, however. That meta storyline — a romance-writing protagonist within a romance novel whose dreams mysteriously become prose — can be a little hard to follow at the outset. But stick with it, as the allure builds quickly. After all, who hasn’t wanted their dreams (especially the steamy ones) to become reality? Gaia’s backstory as a child of the foster care system may also ring true for some, and provide a candor often lacking in the romance world. Though for others, her panic attacks may be too on the nose. Less subjective is the sexy tension between Gaia and Jacob, her best friend’s younger brother. That push-and-pull is undeniably the stuff great romances are made of. – Kelly

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The best new rom-com reads to get us through the rest of 2021

Comments / 0

