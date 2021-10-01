Cardinals and Wainwright Agree to 2022 Contract

On Saturday, September 21, 1935, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. The Cubs got out to a 4-0 lead behind a home run by Augie Galan, three hits by Billy Herman, and two knocks by Frank Demaree. Roy Henshaw tried for the complete game, but he allowed a run in the eighth when Tom Padden drove in Cookie Lavagetto and then four straight hits in the ninth, the last two by Lloyd Waner and Arky Vaughan, brought the Pirates to within one with runners on first and second. Lon Warneke, also known as The Arkansas Hummingbird, got three of the next four out to lock down the game. (It helped that Pep Young bunted to try to move the runners over and instead bunted into a force at third.) That was the last time* a National League team won seventeen in a row.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO