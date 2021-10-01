CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals and Wainwright Agree to 2022 Contract

By Conclave Staff
cardsconclave.com
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, MO. – October 1, 2021– The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms with pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for the upcoming 2022 season. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wainwright, 40, will be entering his 18th season with the...

