Tylenol could be risky for pregnant women - a new review of 25 years of research finds acetaminophen may contribute to ADHD and other developmental disorders in children

By Ann Z. Bauer
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. A mounting body of evidence shows that the use of acetaminophen - widely known by its brand name...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

