Tylenol could be risky for pregnant women - a new review of 25 years of research finds acetaminophen may contribute to ADHD and other developmental disorders in children

A group of 13 scientists from the U.S., the U.K., Scotland, Israel, Europe, Canada, Brazil and Australia has penned a consensus statement regarding the use of paracetamol/acetaminophen (APAP) by pregnant women. In their paper, published in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology, the group suggests that pregnant women only take paracetamol/acetaminophen if it is medically necessary. Nature has also published an Editorial in the same journal issue, outlining the consensus statement and noting that its authors are not calling for a ban on the drug being used, instead they are suggesting that it be taken more cautiously by pregnant women because of a possible risk of birth defects.

