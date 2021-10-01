The Canberra Distillery's Cocktail Cube

Connecticut brand, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktails, was awarded top tasting medals nationally in August as part of the annual The Fifty Best ready-to-drink (RTD) category. The Fifty Best judges awarded Double Gold medals to The Cocktail Chemist Mojito and The Cocktail Chemist Espresso Martini. The Cocktail Chemist Something Good was awarded a gold medal. Using professional criteria, the pre- panel of judges blind-tasted this year’s 77 contenders of RTD cocktails and rated them individually on a 1–5-point scoring system, with 5 being the highest. The Cocktail Chemist Mojito is a blend of Caribbean rum, blended with mint, fresh-squeezed lime juice and cane sugar; the Espresso Martini is made with a blend of vodka and cold-brewed espresso with a hint of vanilla; and Something Good is a blend of vodka, lemon juice and cane sugar with notes of elderflower and lavender. Created by bar and beverage professional Dimitrios Zahariadis, who operates as the namesake “Cocktail Chemist,” the canned cocktail line features premium spirits blended with fresh fruit juice, natural flavors and 100% cane sugar. Each craft cocktail is gluten free with no preservatives. Awards given, along with tasting notes from cocktails from the fourteen members of The Fifty Best spirits judging panel, can be found at thefiftybest.com.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO