CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ex-Paramount Exec Jared Sleisenger Joins CrossCheck Studios As Head Of Television

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcUEw_0cEPn6lQ00

EXCLUSIVE: Former Paramount exec Jared Sleisenger has joined emerging production company CrossCheck Studios as its head of television.

CrossCheck, which focuses on Gen Z content creators from various sectors, is a joint venture with Unrealistic Ideas, a production company founded by Mark Wahlberg, Archie Gips and Stephen Levenson. Entrepreneur and social media influencer Josh Richards runs CrossCheck, and Michael Gruen and Chris Sawtelle are its co-presidents.

As VP of television, Sleisenger will oversee all scripted and unscripted TV projects.

“We’re excited to have Jared leading our television division,” Richards said. “Jared is a creative force who has led marquee projects across multiple platforms. We can’t wait to see all that he’ll accomplish.”

In a three-year run at Paramount Television Studios , Sleisenger contributed to the development of American Gigolo for Showtime, The Devil in the White City for Hulu, The Talisman for Netflix, and the untitled Justin Timberlake/Chuck Barris project for Apple. Before Paramount, Sleisenger worked in the TV lit department at the Gersh Agency.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Josh, Michael, Chris and the entire CrossCheck team,” Sleisenger said. “I admire their entrepreneurial spirit and the high-quality partnerships they’ve forged across verticals. I’m excited to be building on an incredibly bold and dynamic slate of series projects with them.”

Sawtelle, who left ICM Partners to join CrossCheck last month , said Sleisenger has “all the qualities of a top entertainment executive.” He added, “His mix of creativity and business savvy will help us grow the TV practice and ensure that we’re competitively positioned across genres.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Shamier Anderson and Stephan James Ink First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James have struck a first-look deal with Boat Rocker, ahead of starring in the company’s upcoming series “Invasion” and “Beacon 23,” respectively. The two will develop and produce original television projects via their Bay Mills Studios production banner. Anderson and James’ banner joins other first-look deals struck by Boat Rocker, including Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions, Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide Productions and TeaTime Pictures with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly. “Shamier and Stephan are true creative forces,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen, Boat Rocker Media, and co-chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios, in a statement. “As...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Finn Jones & Jessica McNamee To Star In Blumhouse’s Latest Epix TV Movie ‘The Visitor’

EXCLUSIVE: Epix and Blumhouse TV have set their next small-screen feature – The Visitor starring Finn Jones and Jessica McNamee. The film, which is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, is the latest TV movie as part of the two companies’ deal to produce eight standalone films. Dickinson and Awake star Jones and Battle of the Sexes and Mortal Kombat star McNamee lead the cast of the psychological horror-thriller. After a series of tragedies including the death of his father-in-law, Robert and his wife Maia leave their home in London to move back to her...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chris Noth Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE:  Chris Noth has signed with A3 Artists Agency. Noth became a household name portraying Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order for 5 seasons before landing the recurring role of Mr. Big, love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO hit series, Sex And The City. He brought back the character in both franchise films and will return once again for HBO Max’s spin-off series And Just Like That…, premiering in Dec. The Yale School of Drama alum also notably starred in CBS’ The Good Wife as Peter Florrick, the politico husband with a wandering eye of the titular character, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). He recently starred opposite Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany in Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber and can currently be seen on the popular CBS drama Equalizer alongside Queen Latifah. He showed his comedic talents in the Israeli series, Catastrophe, VIP, and his recurring role on Dr. Who. He appeared on the big screen in Lovelace, Elsa & Fred, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, among others. Noth has also appeared in numerous plays both on and off-Broadway including his most recent, Mother opposite Isabelle Huppert. He continues to be represented by Principal Entertainment LA, Artist & Brand, and attorney Dave Feldman.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Interview With The Vampire’: Bailey Bass To Play Claudia In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book

AMC has cast the third major role in Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Bailey Bass (Avatar sequels) has been tapped to star as Claudia, the role by played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She joins previously announced Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis. The eight-episode first season will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. In the movie, Claudia was an orphan child brought into the Blood in 1794 by Lestat (Cruise) and Louis (Pitt) in New Orleans. Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richards
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Deadline

Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge & Chris Pang Board Adele Lim Comedy From Lionsgate & Point Grey

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the cast of the untitled comedy that Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim is helming for Lionsgate, in her feature debut, which is now in production. The trio will star opposite previously announced cast members Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu. The film, intended for an R rating, will follow the epic journey of four Asian-American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience will become one of bonding, friendship, belonging...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

RuPaul Inks Scripted TV Deal With Sony

RuPaul is diving head first into the scripted TV arena. The Drag Race mastermind has signed a first-look scripted TV deal with Sony Pictures TV and launched a production company, RuCo, tapping former State Street Pictures exec Jay Marcus to serve as head of film and TV. Under the new pact, RuCo will focus on queer, character-driven dramas, comedies and animated shows that feature RuPaul’s brand of positivity, empowerment, humor and music. “Not only I am thrilled and honored to join the Sony Pictures Television family, but I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to tell unique stories that push the conversation forward,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Solstice Studios Shuttering? Top Execs Laid Off As Indie Becomes Hollywood’s First Corporate Covid Fatality

EXCLUSIVE: Solstice Studios is terminating most of its key executives, a move that was announced to staff Monday morning. Deadline hears that among those who are out are founding CEO Mark Gill, production president Lisa Ellzey, founding marketing chief Vincent Bruzzese, distribution head Shari Hardison and international sales topper Crystal Bourbeau. This follows a round of layoffs last December of about 20 people.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu President Kelly Campbell Exits for NBCUniversal Role

Hulu’s Kelly Campbell has left the company after less than two years as president of the streaming service and is in negotiations for a position at NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer (and no relation to Kelly Campbell), said the Hulu president has left the company “effective immediately.” In the interim, Kelly Campbell’s direct reports — Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson and Annie Luo — will report to Rebecca Campbell. “Hulu remains an important part of our direct-to-consumer strategy, and I look forward...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Crosscheck Studios#Unrealistic Ideas#American Gigolo#Showtime#The Gersh Agency#Icm Partners
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Billions’ Bids Farewell to Longtime Cast Member; Season 6 With Corey Stoll to Premiere in January

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “No Direction Home,” the Season 5 finale episode of Showtime drama “Billions.”  Damian Lewis has signed off of “Billions” after a five-season run as the alpha-male hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod. The Showtime drama series set in the world of billionaires and global high-finance has already been renewed for a sixth season. Production is under way with Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince character taking center stage alongside Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades and Maggie Siff’s Wendy Rhoades. Daniel Breaker has been upped to series regular for Season 6 in his role as Scooter, Prince’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

Solstice Studios Lays Off Top Executives, Future Looks Dim as Indie Shop Completes Ben Affleck’s ‘Hypnotic’

Upstart production and distribution company Solstice Studios has pink-slipped the majority of its executive leadership and looks on the verge of closure as it completes a new film starring Ben Affleck, insiders tell Variety. On Monday morning, major players including CEO Mark Gill, production head Lisa Ellzey and production co-head Guy Botham, marketing head Vincent Bruzzese, distribution chief Shari Hardison, and international sales chief Crystal Bourbeau were all dismissed. Founded in 2018, the studio is mid-shoot on the thriller “Hypnotic,” from Affleck and director Robert Rodriguez. Ten employees remain. Insiders close to the company blamed the financial challenges of the pandemic for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in October and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Colin in Black and White” (available October 29) Why Should I Watch? Wow, where to begin? I guess you have to start with the man himself, Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through protest serves as co-creator and onscreen narrator in his six-part coming-of-age story. Then there’s Ava DuVernay — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” handles co-creator, executive producer, and pilot director duties (and she also directs all of Kaepernick’s present-day scenes). Jaden Michael will play Young Colin, and really, that sums up all you...
NFL
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Exec Reveals The Studio Has 31 Projects In Development

Victoria Alonso was recently promoted from Marvel Studios’ Executive Vice President of Film Production to the company’s President, Physical and Post-Production, Visual Effects, and Animation Production, and it sounds as though she’ll have the workload on her plate worthy of such a lengthy and in-depth job role. The advent of...
BUSINESS
GamingOnLinux

Night School Studio creator of Oxenfree joins Netflix

Netflix announced recently their plan to get into gaming and the first set are mobile-focused games but it won't be long until it's bigger and now Night School Studio creator of Oxenfree has been acquired by Netflix. That's right the Movie and TV streaming service will be continuing to expand...
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Paramount Staffers Reeling Due to Ongoing Studio Shakeup: 'The Lack of Communication Is Shocking'  

A “game of chicken” is commonly known as a conflict between two parties where neither wants to yield, but both are hoping to avoid embarrassment and failure. That seems to be the pervading psychological dynamic right now at Paramount Pictures, as it continues to topple its legacy leadership structure in favor of a streaming-first future under new studio chief Brian Robbins.
MOVIES
infusenews.com

Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek named as co-heads of Paramount Motion Picture Film Group

Following Emma Watts’ departure as President of the Motion Picture Film Group, her Co-Presidents of Production Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek are being raised to run the film bunch now as co-heads. Ireland and Cercek will report straightforwardly to Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, effective...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy