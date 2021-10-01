CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court to Decide the Rightful Owners of a Nazi-Looted Pissarro

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzeUa_0cEPmi3s00

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal for the restitution of a painting by French impressionist Camille Pissarro stolen by the Nazis in 1939. The work has been on display for decades at the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid, which has argued throughout the years-long legal dispute that the painting was acquired in good faith. Prior rulings have been split over whether the California-based heirs of the original owner have the right to press their claims against a Spanish institution in a U.S. court.

Pissarro’s 1897 depiction of a Parisian street, Rue Saint-Honoré, Après-midi, Effet de Pluie , was sold in 1939 by Lilly Cassirer to a Nazi art appraiser in exchange for her family’s safe passage out of Germany. Though Cassirer managed to escape persecution, her sister was killed at the Theresienstadt concentration camp. In 1948, the family filed a restitution claim with a tribunal set up by Allied forces, as the painting had already been sold at a Gestapo auction in Berlin. The tribunal ruled that the family were the rightful owners, but failed to locate the painting. The Cassirers, believing it lost forever, accepted a $13,000 payment from the German state.

Litigation began after Lilly’s grandson Claude Cassirer discovered the painting hanging at the Thyssen in 2000. When his request that the museum return the painting was rejected, he filed a federal lawsuit for its restitution.

“The Cassirers have created a triable issue of fact whether [the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection] knew the painting was stolen from Lilly when TBC purchased the painting from the Baron,” Circuit Judge Carlos Bea wrote. “There is a triable issue of fact as to the Baron’s good faith.”

The museum maintains that it did not know the painting was looted when it acquired it with assistance from the Spanish government in a $338 million purchase of Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza’s art collection in 1993. The baron had purchased the Pissarro from the Hahn Gallery in New York for $275,000 in 1976—a steal for a work whose value is estimated today around $40 million. Amid the litigation, the museum conducted an investigation into the provenance of paintings purchased for their collection after 1980 and found no works listed in a registry of cultural objects stolen by the Nazis.

But Cassirers’ attorney, David Boies, accused the museum of misrepresenting the painting’s history and conducting an insufficient examination. According to a report in Courthouse News , the museum had overlooked a label on the painting that connected it to a gallery in Berlin owned by the Cassirer family. Bois also questioned why Thyssen-Bornemisza recorded in his ledger of art purchases that the sale of the artwork took place in Paris as opposed to New York.

A U.S. District Judge in Los Angeles dismissed the lawsuit in June 2015. A Ninth Circuit panel affirmed that ruling in August 2020, prompting the Cassirer family to petition the Supreme Court last May. The family’s success hinges on whether federal or state law will be applied to their claim brought under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which allows foreign sovereign nations to be sued in U.S. courts.

“Under California law, a holder of stolen property (such as the Spanish state museum here) can never acquire good title,” Boies said in a statement.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

Supreme Court to Hear Nazi-Looted Art Case, Sotheby’s Plans Beverly Hills Branch, and More: Morning Links for October 1, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A MAJOR ART-LAW DISPUTE IS HEADED TO WASHINGTON. The U.S. Supreme Court said that it will hear a case about the ownership of a Nazi-looted Camille Pissarro painting that has been going on for 15 years, Courthouse News reports. The work in question is an 1897 cityscape that a Jewish woman in Berlin named Lilly Cassirer sold under duress to the Nazis in 1939. After the war, with the whereabouts of the painting unknown, she received  $13,000 in restitution. Her grandson found it hanging in the Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid around 2000, and later filed suit in California, where a collector...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Nazi Stolen Pissarro Work at Core of New SCOTUS Procedure Case

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to sort out a procedural issue that will dictate whether the heirs of a Holocaust survivor can regain a painting by French impressionist Camille Pissarro that was stolen by the Nazis in 1939. The federal courts of appeal are split over whether state or federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pissarro
Person
Carlos Bea
Person
David Boies
Person
Camille Pissarro
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ncsl.org

Supreme Court to Decide Government Speech Flag Case

The issue the Supreme Court will decide in Shurtleff v. City of Boston is whether flying a flag on a flagpole owned by a government entity is government speech. If it is, the city may refuse to fly it. Boston owns and manages three flagpoles in an area in front...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyssen Bornemisza Museum#U S Supreme Court#Berlin#The U S Supreme Court#French#Nazis#Spanish#Parisian#Apr S Midi#Allied#Gestapo#German#Tbc#Baron
thecharlottepost.com

NC Supreme Court to decide racial discrimination in jury exclusions

The North Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to sanction prosecutors who disqualify jurors based solely on their race. The North Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that would force the state to address racial discrimination in jury selection. On Oct. 6, the state Supreme...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox News

Supreme Court poised to make landmark rulings on abortion, guns, religious rights

The Supreme Court is slated to decide on cases related to several hot-button issues during the term that begins Monday, including abortion, gun rights, and school vouchers. On Dec. 1, justices will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges a Mississippi law that bans most abortions when "the probable gestational age of the unborn human" is more than 15 weeks. Detractors claim a ruling in favor of the law could undermine or even lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court returns, with explosive cases to decide on

Abortion, gun rights, religious freedoms and potentially race: the US Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with blockbuster cases on its docket that could spotlight the influence of conservative justices chosen by Donald Trump. The current court "is very, very sympathetic and sensitive to religious freedom," Cole said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy