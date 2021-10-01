CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

CCSD approves 610 mask exemptions; 24 students learning from home for not obeying mandate

By Joseph Erickson
abcnews4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4 that CCSD has approved 610 mask exemptions across the district. In addition, 24 students are coded by their schools as learning virtually because they did not adhere to the mask mandate. They will not be allowed to return to the classroom until Oct. 15, according to the current rules.

abcnews4.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Education
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#The Mask#Mandates#Ccsd#Wciv#Abc News 4

Comments / 0

Community Policy