CCSD approves 610 mask exemptions; 24 students learning from home for not obeying mandate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4 that CCSD has approved 610 mask exemptions across the district. In addition, 24 students are coded by their schools as learning virtually because they did not adhere to the mask mandate. They will not be allowed to return to the classroom until Oct. 15, according to the current rules.abcnews4.com
