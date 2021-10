ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo has named Dwight Scott, currently executive director of the San Diego Zoo, as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 3. Scott will succeed Jeffrey Bonner, who's set to retire from that post at year's end. Bonner, who officials said will continue to serve in an advisory role at the zoo, announced in March that he'd be retiring from the zoo's top post, which he's held since April 2002.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO