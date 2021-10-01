CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

The State Veterans Cemetery brought two men together, pooling their pride

Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Marsh lives south of the border, down in Oxford, Mass. His heart, however, beats across the Granite State, strongest at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. He’s got an ally living at the State Veterans Home in Tilton in 93-year-old Norm Sanborn, formerly of Rochester. Now that their paths have crossed, Sanborn is helping Marsh tell the history of the Veterans Cemetery, contributing stories and photos to his book project.

www.concordmonitor.com

#Veteran#Cemeteries#The State Veterans Home#The Veterans Cemetery#The Veterans Home#The State House#Red Sox#Merchant Marine

