Check out these 7 Seattle-area pumpkin patches to celebrate fall

Where to get your fall-fix. EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired in 2018. Some references may be outdated. Let’s be honest – for most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is 10% picking the perfect pumpkin and 90% everything else. Whether it’s getting that annual family photo, drinking fresh apple cider, taking a nostalgically itchy hayride or simply feeling those fall vibes, the pumpkin patch is more of a theme-park experience than a trip to the gourd store.