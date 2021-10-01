CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County Health Department announces Covid-19 vaccination clinics

 4 days ago

The Belmont County Health Department announced Covid-19 vaccination clinic dates and locations.

Ohio University Health and Physical Education Center (Gym)

October 14 –    11AM until 6PM

October 20 –    11AM until 6PM

November 4 –  11AM until 6PM

November 10 – 11AM until 6PM

Ohio Valley Mall at the former Christopher and Banks store

October 5 –       1PM until 4PM

October 6 –       1PM until 4PM

October 12 –    1PM until 4PM

October 13 –    1PM until 4PM

We will be providing:

1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd , and booster doses of Pfizer

1 st , 2 nd , and 3rd doses of Moderna (There is not a booster yet)

Single dose J&J

Flu (Individuals who would like to receive the flu vaccine must bring their insurance card. Uninsured    individuals will be charged $35 for the flu vaccine, cash only.)

For more information please contact the Belmont County Health Department at 740-695-1202.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

