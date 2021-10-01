Belmont County Health Department announces Covid-19 vaccination clinics
The Belmont County Health Department announced Covid-19 vaccination clinic dates and locations.
Ohio University Health and Physical Education Center (Gym)
October 14 – 11AM until 6PM
October 20 – 11AM until 6PM
November 4 – 11AM until 6PM
November 10 – 11AM until 6PM
Ohio Valley Mall at the former Christopher and Banks store
October 5 – 1PM until 4PM
October 6 – 1PM until 4PM
October 12 – 1PM until 4PM
October 13 – 1PM until 4PM
We will be providing:
1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd , and booster doses of Pfizer
1 st , 2 nd , and 3rd doses of Moderna (There is not a booster yet)
Single dose J&J
Flu (Individuals who would like to receive the flu vaccine must bring their insurance card. Uninsured individuals will be charged $35 for the flu vaccine, cash only.)
For more information please contact the Belmont County Health Department at 740-695-1202.
