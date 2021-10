JACKSON, MI - The former home of alternative education for Jackson Public Schools has been sold to a Jackson County nonprofit for $250,000. The sale of the building at 310 W Morrell St. was approved by the Jackson School Board on Sept. 21 to Eternity Minded, Inc. The two parties could close on the sale within the next 30 to 40 days, officials said.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO