After two years, the Bruins will set foot in Oregon once again. UCLA cross country will travel up north to Eugene to participate in the Dellinger Invitational for its second meet of the season Thursday. While the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruin men placed third and the women placed ninth in the 2019 iteration of the invitational.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO