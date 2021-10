Buck the white-washed trend and go for a pitchy, attention-grabbing shade instead. If you’ve been paying attention to Sunset‘s home and design coverage over the last 10 years (or more) you may have noticed that dark exterior paint really stops us in our tracks. There’s something about those sooty, saturated colors that just works in the West, whether it’s on a cabin in the forest, or making a bold statement at the beach. Black or near-black paint can make a small house feel more stately, a cottage appear cooler, a modern house moodier, or a colonial house less buttoned-up. And while it may seem like a forward-thinking color choice, it’s actually as traditional as it gets.

