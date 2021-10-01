Fickell believes move to Big 12 could help with a few prospects they lose each recruiting cycle
No. 7 Cincinnati is currently sitting on the 247Sports Composite’s No. 33 ranked recruiting class heading into this weekend’s Top10 showdown at No. 9 Notre Dame. That is good for the No. 1 Group of Five recruiting class in America. In fact, head coach Luke Fickell and company are tracking for that distinction for a third year in a row, en route to finishing No. 45 in 2021 and No. 41 in 2020.247sports.com
