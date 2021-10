TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas counties are seeing youth vaccination rates for COVID-19 far below the national average, according to state data released last week. A school pandemic workgroup established by Gov. Laura Kelly received data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showing that in about a quarter of the state’s counties, less than 20% of vaccine-eligible children ages 12 to 17 had received at least one dose as of Sept. 24.

