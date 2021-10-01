CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Hocus Pocus’ showing at El Capitan set to be introduced by director Danny Ortega

By Jordan Green
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaw9z_0cEPiuGW00

To start October, the El Capitan Theatre will be presenting Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” through Oct. 1-7. On Oct. 1, fans will be able to experience an exclusive introduction from the film’s director, Danny Ortega, along with the composer, John Debney, before the 7:00 pm showing.

Throughout the week-long event, visitors will also be able to enjoy a photo op themed by the film, along with displays of props from the movie and specialty concession items. Additionally, a concert from The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played before all screenings of the film as well.

El Capitan announced a special offer for D23 Gold Members during the showings, as members — who will need to show their D23 Gold Member Card — are eligible to receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and a 20oz bottled beverage.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.

Daily showtimes and dates are subject to change and will be available through the theater’s official website. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available here.

Comments / 0

Related
thrillgeek.com

Disney Announces New Hocus Pocus Products Including Limited Edition Dolls

It is officially Halloween month now, which is the perfect time to honor the fan-favorite seasonal film, Walt Disney Studios’ Hocus Pocus. Just in time, Disney has all new products inspired by the film available at shopDisney.com and Disneyland Resort including the highly-anticipated Limited Edition Hocus Pocus dolls. The all-new...
MOVIES
beverlypress.com

‘Coco’ comes to life at El Capitan

El Capitan Theatre will present Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” from Sept. 24-27. Before each showing, guests can enjoy “The Fiesta of Lights,” a lighting program that features music from the film. “Coco” follows 12-year-old Miguel, who despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus’

Fall is here, and that means one thing- it’s time to take a trip back to Salem, Massachusetts to visit Max, Dani, Allison and Binx the cat. That’s right, it’s officially Hocus Pocus season. So break out your broomsticks and let’s hop to it. In light of the sequel coming...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Debney
oxfordobserver.org

OCAC has free showing of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Oct. 1

A free showing of “Hocus Pocus” is at 7 p.m., Oct. 1. The movie is a part of the Friday Night Lights film series, which is held at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. “Hocus Pocus” is a Walt Disney picture that features a trio of wild...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Hocus Pocus’ Crew Shops at Well-Known Antique Store For Props. What Did They Buy?

Back in December 2020, Disney finally confirmed what fans had been waiting years to hear — a sequel to the incredibly popular film Hocus Pocus was in the works. Even better, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker would be returning to reprise their roles as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson — the three witches who returned from the dead to suck the lives out of the children of Salem.
MOVIES
FanSided

Is Hocus Pocus on Netflix for Halloween 2021?

Hocus Pocus is one of the best movies to watch at Halloween. It’s perfect for all ages. Can you stream Hocus Pocus on Netflix for Halloween 2021?. We’re all certainly excited for the Hocus Pocus sequel, but everyone needs to watch the first movie first. Whether it’s a refresher or you’re introducing kids to it for the first time, you need to see the original return of the Sanderson sisters.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney+ Pulls George Clooney Movie Without Notice

Disney+ doesn't let subscribers know when movies are pulled, leading to rude awakenings each month as films start to disappear. Despite most people thinking that Disney+ houses every Disney movie and show, that isn't true. Some of the back catalog was never added, and many titles come-and-go regularly due to pre-established streaming deals with other platforms. Case-and-point: See what just happened to the George Clooney movie Tomorrowland.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#The El Capitan Theatre#Disneyplus Hallowstream
Secret LA

Freeform’s Halloween Road Is Bringing A Bewitching Outdoor Walk-Thru To Heritage Square

Explore a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ village, a ‘Hocus Pocus’ drag show and “The Addams Family” mansion. Freeform’s beloved Halloween Road will be casting its spell on L.A. from October 1 through October 5. The fourth annual installment of this cinematic tradition will be an outdoor walk-thru. Angelenos will get to wander through the large-scale, fantastical displays and projections transforming the gothic Victorian-era homes of Heritage Square into a creepy holiday haven.
MOVIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

DWTS' Amanda Kloots inundated with support after heartbreaking tribute to late husband

Amanda Kloots has been inundated with support after sharing a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero, on what would have been his 43rd birthday. Broadway star Nick died in July 2020 after being diagnosed with coronavirus in early March. After 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA at the age of 41.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy