‘Hocus Pocus’ showing at El Capitan set to be introduced by director Danny Ortega

To start October, the El Capitan Theatre will be presenting Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” through Oct. 1-7. On Oct. 1, fans will be able to experience an exclusive introduction from the film’s director, Danny Ortega, along with the composer, John Debney, before the 7:00 pm showing.

Throughout the week-long event, visitors will also be able to enjoy a photo op themed by the film, along with displays of props from the movie and specialty concession items. Additionally, a concert from The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played before all screenings of the film as well.

El Capitan announced a special offer for D23 Gold Members during the showings, as members — who will need to show their D23 Gold Member Card — are eligible to receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and a 20oz bottled beverage.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.

Daily showtimes and dates are subject to change and will be available through the theater’s official website. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available here.