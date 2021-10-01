WATCH: MU Health Care breaks ground on new Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

MU Health Care broke ground Friday afternoon on the new Children's Hospital.

The hospital is being built on the main MU Health Care campus, adjacent to the University of Missouri campus, and will replace the current Women's and Children's Hospital on Keene Street.

The new facility will be located at the corner of Hitt Street and Lake Street at the main hospital campus.

The system says this is to create a more convenient and centralized location for all hospital services.

The hospital's chief executive officer says the budget for the project is $230 million.

