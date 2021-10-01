CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

INTERACTIVE MAP: Haunted houses in West Michigan 2021

By Bianca Cseke
 4 days ago
Looking to celebrate spooky season in the scariest way possible? West Michigan has several haunted house and corn maze attractions that should be right up your alley.

Kent County:

Abandoned Acres Farm

The Haunt

Moonlight Manor

Witches of New Salem

MORE: New Salem Corn Maze is back with scares and a new family-friendly light show

Kalamazoo County:

Psycho Ward Haunted House

Calhoun County:

Fear the Farm - Zombie Paintball Hunt

Berrien County:

Niles Scream Park

Van Buren County

Nightmare Realm

We'll keep updating this map as we learn about other haunted attractions opening in the area, so check back.

