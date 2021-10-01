CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two teens shot during argument

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Two teens were shot during an argument near Marshall High School Friday afternoon, Milwaukee police say.

Police confirmed one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the back. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, suffered non-fatal injuries, police said.

They were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

It happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 66th Street near Marshall High School. The incident did not happen on school grounds, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stopper at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fed up in MKE
4d ago

Get your children out of MPS. your kids are NOT safe nor are they getting a quality education.

