Alex Jones will have to pay families in lawsuits over Sandy Hook shooting, judge rules

Alex Jones, an Austin-based conspiracy theorist, said in a Jan. 7 episode of his talk show that he was told by the White House to lead the march at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. InfoWars

An Austin judge has issued default judgments against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, citing his pattern of bad faith in dealing with lawsuits by parents of two children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The rulings mean the lawsuits will proceed to a trial to determine how much money Jones and his InfoWars media system must pay the parents for defamation and emotional distress caused by broadcasts that called the school shooting a hoax.

It's no longer a matter of whether Jones writes a check to the parents, said Bill Ogden, a lawyer for the parents. "It's now how big a check is it going to be."

District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble said the rarely granted motion for a default judgment was appropriate because prior sanctions, including $150,000 in court-ordered penalties, failed to change Jones' behavior.

"In considering whether lesser remedies would be effective, this Court has also considered Defendants' general bad faith approach to litigation, Mr. Jones' public threats, and Mr. Jones' professed belief that these proceedings are 'show trials,'" Guerra Gamble wrote in three similar orders .

Ogden said he was thrilled at the result.

"It's been a long time coming for these parents, and we're happy the way it worked out," said Ogden, with the Farrar and Ball law firm in Houston.

"In Texas, we call (default judgments) death penalty sanctions. We learn about them in law school, but ... none of lawyers I've spoken with have ever had this happen. It's like a unicorn of the law," Ogden said. "But we've never seen such blatant disregard for a court's authority the way we have here."

The ruling can be appealed.

Statesman: Alex Jones must pay legal fees for ‘frivolous’ Sandy Hook appeal

In a statement posted on the InfoWars website, Jones called the default judgment "stunning."

"Nothing less than the fundamental right to speak freely is at stake in these cases. It is not overstatement to say the First Amendment was crucified today," Jones and InfoWars lawyer Norm Pattis wrote. "We are distressed by what we regard as a blatant abuse of discretion by the trial court. We are determined to see that these cases are heard on the merits."

Lawyers for the parents had asked the judge to sanction Jones for violating rules on pretrial discovery, as well as previous court orders, by withholding vital information that was first requested in 2018.

"We still don't have the most basic information about this case," lawyer Mark Bankston told the judge during an Aug. 31 hearing , arguing that Jones failed to provide a wide range of requested evidence, including video of his on-air discussions about Sandy Hook, transcripts and the content from social media.

"Now we're talking about having to find people three years out ... to see who was involved in this case, who might still have documents," Bankston said. "The quality of the evidence and of people's memories all degrades."

Jones also declined to directly answer many of the questions asked during a sworn deposition, he said.

Yearslong legal battle: Gunmaker Remington offers $33M settlement to Sandy Hook families

Because the pattern of abuse was so pervasive, Bankston said the parents should be able to skip next year's trials on whether Jones defamed them and proceed directly to determining how much money they're owed in damages.

In her order, signed Monday but released Thursday, Guerra Gamble agreed, saying lighter sanctions — such as additional monetary penalties or an order banning Jones from introducing certain evidence — would raise legal costs for the Sandy Hook parents while doing little to correct "persistent discovery abuses" by Jones.

“After five years of Mr. Jones’ monstrous harassment against these families, and after three years of making a mockery of their lawsuits, Mr. Jones is finally going to suffer the consequences for the decisions he made," Bankston said

The shooting at Sandy Hook left 26 children and six adults dead in Newtown, Conn.

Four lawsuits — filed in Travis County, Texas where Jones and his InfoWars media system are based — seek monetary awards for defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress:

• Scarlett Lewis, mother of Jesse Lewis, complained that Jones called the school shooting "as phony as a three-dollar bill" and that other statements on InfoWars implied that parents were not genuinely grieving the loss of their children.

• Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, quoted broadcasts in which Jones cast the school shooting as a "false flag" hoax to create a pretext for government action limiting gun rights.

• Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, filed two lawsuits taking exception to statements by Jones alleging that the school shooting was "a giant hoax" and disputing Heslin’s claim that he had held his dead son in his arms afterward.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Alex Jones will have to pay families in lawsuits over Sandy Hook shooting, judge rules