Denis Jaquez has made one mistake all season. St. Augustine, No. 2 in the statewide Top 20, has played six games against some pretty good teams so far … one mistake. “One snap against Millville he was at defensive end. Literally one snap sticks out because he stuck his head inside just a bit - maybe an inch, for maybe a split second - and it showed up on film,” defensive line coach Phil Brunozzi said. “I teased him about it a couple days later because it’s literally the only mistake he’s made all season.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 HOURS AGO