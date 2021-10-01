CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

'New Collar' workforce training center up and running in Santa Fe

By Collin Krabbe
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new workforce training center made possible through a collaborative partnership is off to the races with new tech training and hiring programs. The facility, called the New Collar Innovation Center is aimed at propping up the 3D printing and robotics industries. It's made possible through a partnership between Santa Fe Community College, Sarah Boisvert's Fab Lab Hub and the New Collar Network nonprofit.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Albuquerque Business First

Markana Uptown luxury apartments break ground

Preliminary work has begun on Uptown's newest apartments. Legacy Development & Management's Todd Walters previously told Business First the 243-unit Markana Uptown luxury apartments would be the model to chase in Albuquerque upon completion. Legacy, the development company of the apartments, started moving toward that vision late last month. Before...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

New accelerator to boost startup activity in New Mexico's border region

Efforts to increase entrepreneurship near the border of Mexico are at the center of a new program hosted by the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University. Nine companies from Mexico and Texas have signed up to join a virtual accelerator program hosted by New Mexico State University. The five-week accelerator is funded as part of an agreement between the Science and Technology State Council in Sonora, Mexico, and the Innovation and Competitiveness Institute and Economic Development and Tourism Direction in Chihuahua, Mexico.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque Business First

NMSU's Arrowhead Center receives federal funds to bring more people of color and female entrepreneurs into tech

New Mexico State University's Arrowhead Center, which helps commercialize technologies developed at the university, recently won $150,000 in funding as part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Catalyst competition. The competition is put on by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and sought proposals for efforts aimed at increasing...
SMALL BUSINESS
Albuquerque Business First

New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Division celebrates successful pilot of paid internship program

New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Division recently announced it successfully completed a pilot program that awarded three high school students with paid summer internships at various local businesses. The X3 Internship Program paired high school students with local organizations to gain meaningful work experience while also earning a monthly stipend. According...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

California firm acquires NE Heights apartment community

A California company has acquired more than 300 apartment units in Albuquerque's Northeast Heights. California-based TriWest Multifamily acquired the 312-unit Monterra apartment community, said Bryce Overend, firm's managing partner. Overend declined to disclose the price of his firm's acquisition at 4217 Louisiana Blvd. NE. According to Bernalillo County property records,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collar#College Education#Innovation#The New Collar Network#3d#Bootcamp#Cad#Vo Tech#The Innovation Center
Albuquerque Business First

Santa Fe Hotels

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Albuquerque Business First. In case of ties, companies are ranked by number of suites and then alphabetically.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

ViaVerde multifamily community at The Trails getting ready to debut first units

Come December, Nevada-based development company MultiGreen Properties expects to debut its first units at The Trails. MultiGreen chairman Randy Norton said in the coming weeks his company will start the pre-leasing process for the ViaVerde development, which is the company's first venture into the Albuquerque market. Business First reported in February that MultiGreen closed on a $52 million construction loan from Canadian lender Trez Capital, allowing it to move forward on the ViaVerde development in a joint venture with Sonata Trails.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

City to offer grants to businesses as part of downtown revitalization efforts

Nearly $3 million has been set aside as the city of Albuquerque explores ways to boost revitalization efforts in the Downtown area. About $500,000 in American Rescue Plant Act grant money is available for businesses that occupy vacant, street-level property. The grants can also apply to businesses that expand upon a Downtown storefront footprint by at least 50% and for those that can demonstrate their business will attract customers between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. at least four days a week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Albuquerque Business First

Myrriah Tomar takes on economic development role at New Mexico Tech

New Mexico Tech has named Myrriah Tomar to an economic development role at the university. As the executive director of the Office of Innovation Commercialization Business and Technology Management at New Mexico Tech, Tomar will focus on the university's efforts to foster startup activity. She will help develop economic development initiatives for the college and oversee its intellectual property, some of which could be commercialized by companies.
ECONOMY
Albuquerque Business First

COLLIERS ENGINEERING & DESIGN PARTNERS WITH BERGMANN

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
BUSINESS
Albuquerque Business First

City, property owners in 'wait-and-see' mode for answers to the site of possible soccer stadium

There are plenty of details that remain in flux when it comes to a final site for a New Mexico United soccer stadium in Downtown Albuquerque — or elsewhere. Business First took a look at the neighborhoods surrounding the identified preferred sites — Coal Avenue SE and Broadway Boulevard SE and 2nd Street SW and Iron Avenue SW — and spoke with property and business owners about what they've heard.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Intel to add 70 interns as part of Rio Rancho hiring push

In partnership with colleges across the state, Intel will hire a minimum of 70 new paid interns as it updates its manufacturing facility in Rio Rancho. The total included 50 undergraduate and graduate engineering interns and another 20 technician interns for either 12-week or year-round stints at the semiconductor giant. Currently, the company has facilities technician, process engineering and system administrator internship openings posted on its website.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
936
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque

Comments / 0

Community Policy