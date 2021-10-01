CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Shell Tribe is extending its Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By MTN News
 4 days ago
The Little Shell Tribe announced on Friday, October 1, 2021, that it is extending its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Council member Iris Killeagle made the announcement in a Facebook video on Friday morning.

Little Shell Tribe extends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The Tribe worked with the U.S. Department of Treasure in order to help tribal members with rent and utility bills.

The Little Shell website provides the following overview of the program:

The Little Shell Tribal Council has established the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (“ERA”) to provide financial assistance and housing stability services to eligible low income households. The Little Shell Tribal Housing Department (“Housing Department”) may provide financial assistance payments for rent (including rental of a mobile home, mobile home rental space, and rent-to-own agreements); rental arrears (past due rental invoices); utilities and home energy costs (such as electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and fuel oil); utilities and home energy arrears (past due utility bills); and other expenses related to housing incurred due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19 (such as relocation expenses, rental fees, internet services, or hotel costs).

For more information, visit the Little Shell website .

