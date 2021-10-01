Some 50,000 Minnesota households have fallen behind on rent. With the COVID eviction moratorium ending soon, housing nonprofits want to help renters apply for help catching up.
In the first couple of months of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium, Panouchi Lo managed the housing navigators at the Hmong American Partnership, helping renters and landlords apply for emergency rent assistance. Lo said she heard some Hmong renters are hesitant to apply because they work under the table and don’t file taxes on some of their income.sahanjournal.com
