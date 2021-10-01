CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Some 50,000 Minnesota households have fallen behind on rent. With the COVID eviction moratorium ending soon, housing nonprofits want to help renters apply for help catching up.

By Katelyn Vue
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the first couple of months of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium, Panouchi Lo managed the housing navigators at the Hmong American Partnership, helping renters and landlords apply for emergency rent assistance. Lo said she heard some Hmong renters are hesitant to apply because they work under the table and don’t file taxes on some of their income.

sahanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sahan Journal

Free muffins, a fancy cappuccino machine, and a $1,000 signing bonus: A Minnesota school-bus-company CEO talks about the struggle to hire drivers amid the pandemic worker shortage.

School districts across the United States are struggling to find bus drivers. In Minneapolis, the driver shortage has gotten so bad that the school district officials are offering money to parents willing to drive their kids to class. “By doing this,” reads a note to parents, “you’ll be freeing up some space on the bus for students who cannot provide their own transportation.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Sahan Journal

Racial disparities persist in drowning deaths.

On September 9, two boys went under the water in Lake Nokomis, in south Minneapolis. They were pulled out. But six days later, one of those boys, Hussane Abdi Ali, died at Hennepin Healthcare Hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was 10. The Minneapolis Park and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Sondra Samuels, Minneapolis nonprofit leader, reaches wrongful death settlement in the fatal drowning of a 6-year-old neighbor.

Last August, Don and Sondra Samuels accompanied a group of neighbor kids on a bike ride. They left with five children. But only four came home. When the excursion stopped for a break at Boom Island Park along the Mississippi River, the Samuelses allowed the children to get their feet wet. But as the kids waded in, a strong current swept away 6-year-old Isaac Childress III. A search team led by Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol found his body two days later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said he’d change the way his office works with immigration enforcement. Critics say the jail still referred 1,000 inmates to ICE.

During his campaign for Hennepin County Sheriff three years ago, Dave Hutchinson promised he would change the way immigration enforcement actions happen inside the jail of the state’s largest county. His predecessor, Rich Stanek, developed a reputation for working closely with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Sahan Journal

What makes a useful voter guide? We started by asking immigrant groups in Minneapolis what they wanted to know about the 2021 city election

To help voters make informed choices in advance of Minneapolis’ election season, Sahan Journal worked with Pollen Midwest and Pillsbury United Communities to ask Minneapolitans what they wanted to know about the candidates on their 2021 ballots. The result? A voter guide—made by the community, for the community—that can help...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Covid#Hmong#African American#Mclemore Holdings#Sierra Leone#Policylink
Sahan Journal

Less than 30 percent of Minnesota’s people of color believe schools offer equal opportunities to all students, survey says.

This story comes to you from MPR News, a partner with Sahan Journal. We will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Black Minnesotans were the least likely to say Black children have the same opportunities as their white peers. Only 15 percent of Black Minnesotans, as compared to 48 percent of white Minnesotans, believed all children have the same opportunities, regardless of racial and ethnic background.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Victor Martinez, a candidate for the Ward 5 City Council seat in Minneapolis, door-knocks almost every day, delivering his pro-police, pro-life message

Victor Martinez showed up late to an afternoon door-knocking session on Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood in early September. “The police chase threw me off,” Martinez told Sahan Journal before heading out to talk to voters. He said he wasn’t sure what the chase was about, but when he hears sirens he tries to pay attention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Research team goes door-to-door talking to Latino business owners, hoping to identify barriers to energy efficiency and rebates

Fatima Landaverde is a busy woman. The 35-year-old owner of the Rincon Chalateco restaurant in West St. Paul, which serves the traditional cuisine of her native El Salvador, does just about everything–from cooking, cleaning, and ordering supplies, to managing her three employees. The restaurant is painted blue and white, the...
INDUSTRY
Sahan Journal

A Minnesota researcher thinks he’s figured out why Black populations die more often from colon cancer: screening and insurance.

Dr. Chyke Doubeni believes he has answers to closing the colon cancer mortality gap between Black communities and white populations. “They’re actually surprisingly simple,” said Doubeni, an epidemiologist and health services researcher who heads the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research, which works out of Rochester and other Mayo facilities.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sahan Journal

Rent control is on the ballot this fall in Minneapolis and St. Paul. We asked supporters and opponents whether the measures will help produce affordable housing.

Voters in Minneapolis and St. Paul will soon get the chance to decide how their local government responds to one of the most pressing and contentious issues: housing affordability. Median gross rent across the state of Minnesota increased by a total of 14 percent over the last two decades, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Judge’s order nixing public safety amendment angers Minneapolis activists. “This leads everyone to believe that the fix is in,” one supporter said.

Supporters of the Minneapolis charter amendment that would overhaul public safety and eliminate the requirement for a minimum number of police officers say they’re feeling demoralized following Tuesday’s ruling by Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson. The ruling, her third in less than a month on the issue, strikes down the ballot language and may keep the question from going to voters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Minnesotans battle over how to update school social studies standards. Out: ‘derogatory references’ to whiteness. In: the Pledge of Allegiance.

Growing up in Maple Grove, Danyika Leonard studied the history of different cultural groups. But she didn’t learn it at school; she learned it at home with her mom, who wanted to make sure she got a well-rounded social studies education. “It wasn’t just about Black history,” Leonard said. “It...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
728
Followers
615
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy