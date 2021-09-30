California governor signs host of police reforms including decertification, duty to intervene

GARDENA, Calif. - Standing among lawmakers and families whose sons died at the hands of police, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a host of reform bills that span from decertifying police officers from ever getting another job to opening up records when there has been sustained findings of racism. Other new laws open up records, put stricter laws into place when tear gas can be used and forbids the use of traditional face-down holds that cause "positional asphyxia."