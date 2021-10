HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police say officers arrested a man after they caught him red-handed carrying items stolen in a home burglary. Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Dorman Street for a report of a suspicious person. While on their way to the home, officers were told that the suspect, later identified as Mitchell L. Harding, 37, of Harrington, was attempting to break into a home. Officers arrived and observed Harding outside of the home carrying items he just taken from it, according to police.

HARRINGTON, DE ・ 14 DAYS AGO