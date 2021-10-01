CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, Kentucky woman wins $1 million dollars from Publisher’s Clearing House

By Andie Bernhardt
 4 days ago

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – One lucky resident in Louisa, Kentucky received the surprise of a lifetime from the Publisher’s Clearing House Prize Patrol.

When Kitty Allen heard a knock on her door Friday afternoon, she had no idea there would be one million dollars waiting on her doorstep.

She said she was in shock and this money couldn’t have come at a better time and already has an idea of what she will spend the money on.

Powerball jackpot grows to $620 million

“On bills, my grandkids, and helping the church,” said Allen. “I never thought it would happen, but I kept hoping.”

When asked about how she plans to celebrate, she said her first stop will be Texas Roadhouse.

