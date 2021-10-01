CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot near Barclays Center: NYPD

By Kyle Kandetzki
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was shot near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD’s 78th Precinct issued a warning of “police activity” on Flatbush Avenue near the Barclays Center and Chick-Fil-A just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the man was shot in the arm. His status and what led up to the shooting wasn't immediately known.

Video and pictures from the scene appear to show two vehicles that may have crashed into each other right outside the arena.

Police have placed one of three suspects in connection to the incident at 181 Flatbush Ave. under arrest, according to the Citizen App.

