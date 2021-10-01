CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams RB Darrell Henderson expected to play vs. Cardinals

By Erin Walsh
 4 days ago
Darrell Henderson missed Week 3 with a rib injury. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Henderson missed last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after injuring his ribs in Week 2. Sony Michel started in his place, rushing for 67 yards.

Henderson entered the 2021 season as L.A.'s lead running back and has run for 123 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 24-year-old is in his third year with the Rams, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft.

Henderson wouldn't have been the Rams' top back if Cam Akers were healthy. The 2020 second-round pick is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

The Rams upset the Buccaneers last weekend to move to 3-0 on the season, first in the NFC West. The Cardinals are also 3-0 and tied for first place in the division. So, Sunday's game between the two sides will be for sole possession of first place.

In addition to Henderson and Michel, the Rams may also deploy Jake Funk and Xavier Jones.

