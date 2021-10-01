CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police reforms put the public above unions

By The Editorial Board
Los Angeles Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s police unions have long had a stranglehold on the Legislature, but the state’s Democratic leadership has finally loosened their grip. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed major laws to boost police accountability and oversight. We applaud these bill signings. The most significant new law is Senate Bill 2, which...

Long Beach Tribune

Governor Newsom Signs Policing Reform Legislation

SB 2 creates a system to investigate and revoke or suspend peace officer certification for serious misconduct. SB 16 increases transparency over peace officer misconduct records. The Governor also signed legislation strengthening policing responsibility and accountability guidelines, raising eligibility standards and banning harmful techniques. GARDENA – At Rowley Park, alongside...
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Police reform talks flop as lawmakers hit gridlock

WASHINGTON -- Bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement, top negotiators from both parties said Wednesday, marking the collapse of an effort that began after killings of unarmed Black people by police officers sparked protests across the U.S. "It was clear that we were not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Bipartisan Police Reform Bill Is Officially Dead in Congress

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A monthslong effort to craft a bipartisan police reform bill officially fell apart on Wednesday, after GOP negotiators rejected Democrats’ final offer. The last version of Democrats’ proposal—and the bare minimum of what they said they could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
whtc.com

U.S. congressional negotiations on police reforms fail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Negotiations in the U.S. Congress to tighten police practices following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis have collapsed, Democratic Senator Cory Booker said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for the failure. The end of congressional negotiations, at least for now, marked a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wizmnews.com

Floyd death fails to spur police reforms

It is yet just another demonstration of how divided this country is. Leaders of the United States Senate announced yesterday that talks have broken down over possible police reform legislation. After months of negotiations, those negotiations have ended with no agreement. That is shameful. They couldn’t agree on one thing to improve our system of policing and make it fair for everyone? Not an end to qualified immunity for police? Not a ban on chokeholds? Not a ban on no-knock warrants? Not more accountability and transparency for how officers do their jobs? That is a disservice to the death of George Floyd, whose death led to unprecedented protests by millions of people across the country who demanded changes in policing practices. There was hope that after the verdict in Floyd’s death, Congress would make progress in ensuring police behave appropriately. President Biden had called for action by the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. That May date came and went. Now it appears there will be no deal. It is a shame that the bill that bore George Floyd’s name could not be passed as we as a nation continue to choose sides between whether Black lives matter, or whether we back the badge. Apparently it will continue to be one or the other.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Government Technology

Police Union, Public Safety Workers Resist Vaccine Mandate

(TNS) - As a key deadline looms for city employees to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, a contingent of public-safety workers led by the police union are pushing the city to scale back its mandate or risk losing as many as 140 cops who object to the new rules.
SAN JOSE, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Police reform push crumbles in Congress

WASHINGTON – Congressional negotiators said they are breaking off bipartisan talks on a police reform package sparked by George Floyd's killing, after failing to reach a deal under intense pressure from the White House. The development comes after lawmakers failed to meet a deadline set by Democratic President Joe Biden...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wtoc.com

Scott slams Democrats on police reform negotiations

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of squandering a “crucial opportunity” to complete police reform Wednesday. The Republican released a statement after he said Democrats walked away from the negotiation table, saying he was “deeply disappointed.”. “Crime will continue to increase while safety decreases and more officers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
capradio.org

Newsom signs sweeping California police reforms into law

More than a year after the murder of George Floyd by police in Minnesota, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of sweeping new police reforms into law Thursday. The governor, backed by lawmakers and family members of at least two men killed by California police in recent years, said he hoped the new laws provide “a little hopefulness” and “soften the edges a little bit” for victims of police brutality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Law Enforcement Expert weighs in on Police Reform

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, September 28th a historic Police Reform Bill, that state lawmakers passed during the 2021 session, will go into effect. At the national level, after months of talks and negotiations, it appears Congress remains at a stalemate on Federal Reform. When it comes to Federal Reform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
phillytrib.com

Failed police reform bill is disappointing

Bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices ended last week without an agreement. The failure to reach an agreement is a deeply disappointing result of an effort that began after killings of Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S. “It was clear that we were not making the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

News Wrap: Senate ends police reform talks

In our news wrap Wednesday, Democratic Senators say they ended bipartisan negotiations on police reform and collecting data on use of force. Senators have also reached a stalemate on the fight over the debt ceiling. There's word that large numbers of Haitian migrants in Texas are being released into the U.S. and told to report to immigration within 60 days.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Buffalo News

The Editorial Board: Standing firm on health care mandate, governor puts public health above politics

Has New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived at her PATCO moment?. The vaccine mandate for health care workers represents Hochul’s first major policy test. The new governor shows no signs of wavering from the state order that workers in hospitals and other congregate care settings had to be vaccinated by Monday or lose their jobs – or at least risk losing them, according to the wise policies adopted by some local hospitals.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
washingtoninformer.com

Senators Fail to Reach Deal on Police Reform Bill

Talks to enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act were halted Wednesday after a bipartisan team of Senate negotiators announced it failed to reach a deal. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) called off the talks. No further discussions are in the works. “Unfortunately, even with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Bipartisan police reform negotiations end without deal

Bipartisan talks on reforming police tactics and accountability, prompted by George Floyd's murder in May 2020, have ended without a compromise, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a key negotiator, said Wednesday. Why it matters: Lawmakers, led by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Booker, had been working...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Both parties failed on U.S. police reform

Shame on Congress for blowing police reform. Shame on members for squandering the brief moment after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 when nationwide attention was riveted and modest but important reforms were possible. Shame on them for turning the debate on policing back over to the extremists:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsday

Public employees can defund union

In June, militant officials of the union for faculty and other staff at the City University of New York passed a resolution blasting Israel and branding Jews who reside in Mideast regions where many of their ancestors have lived since biblical times as "Colonial settlers." Union officials asked the university...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxla.com

Newsom signs package of bills aimed at police reform

GARDENA, Calif. - During an appearance at Rowley Gym in Gardena, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday signed a package of bills into law aimed at cracking down on misconduct by law enforcement officers while also setting standards and restrictions on certain uses of force. Most notably among the new laws was...
GARDENA, CA
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Police reform is needed at all levels

There are too many Americans who inhabit local and federal prisons throughout the country. Prisons ought to be for people who commit violent crimes, and currently, they are packed with people who have used drugs, sold drugs, and have committed other non-violent crimes. When candidate Biden was running, I was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

