'Blue Bloods': Vanessa Ray Confirms Eddie and Jamie's Family Future Is a 'Big Topic' (Exclusive)

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Bloods fans have been hoping to see Eddie and Jamie take the next step after getting married, and star Vanessa Ray is just as excited to see what kind of family they will have. After spending Season 11 talking about their future, just as Ray's character, Officer Eddie Janko, began taking on more dangerous responsibilities by working undercover. Ray avoided spilling major secrets in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, but she couldn't hide her excitement about the young couple's future.

