Stocks

Stocks end higher, but not by enough to erase weekly losses

By Associated Press
Riverside Press Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February. The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy. Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains. Merck leaped 8.4% after saying its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell back to 1.47% from 1.52% late Thursday. It was trading at 1.32% a bit over a week ago. Oil prices rose again.

