Congress & Courts

Top Stories this PM: Justice Kavanaugh gets asymptomatic COVID; Afghanistan evacuees denied entry into US

By INSIDER
 4 days ago

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today.

What happened today:

That's all for now. See you tomorrow.

@JohnLocke

Putting Kavanaugh’s Positive COVID Test in Perspective

Eddie Scarry writes for the Federalist about his disinterest in a recent piece of U.S. Supreme Court news. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh reportedly tested positive for COVID, raising the very important question: WHO CARES?!. It apparently has to be said that testing positive for COVID is not in itself...
WRAL

One Justice Missing and Only One Masked, the Supreme Court Returns

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court returned to its majestic mahogany bench Monday after a pandemic-induced absence of more than 18 months, starting a new term that will include major cases on abortion and gun rights. Monday’s first case, on water rights, was routine. But the courtroom had changed since the...
State
California State
North Platte Post

Fully vaccinated Supreme Court Justice tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
fox5ny.com

Justice Brett Kavanaugh has COVID-19

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus. It is a breakthrough case since he has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Supreme Court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
IBTimes

Will Brett Kavanaugh's COVID-19 Diagnosis Affect The New Supreme Court Term On Monday?

On Friday, United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19, just days before a new term is set to begin. Under Supreme Court protocols, justices are tested regularly for COVID-19 and Kavanaugh tested negative as recently as Monday. On Thursday, he was administered a new test that tested positive, despite him and his family being fully vaccinated since January. His family was tested negative the same day, according to the press statement.
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

Parents of jailed US marine call for ‘cowardly’ generals to resign over Afghanistan chaos

The parents of a US marine commander jailed for blasting his superiors and calling for “revolution” on social media have called for the leaders of the military to resign.Lt Col Stuart Scheller, who has served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Beirut, was put in the brig this weekend after refusing an order to stop his stream of Facebook and LinkedIn posts excoriating US generals and politicians.The 17-year Marine Corps veteran posted his first video criticising the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on 26 August, followed by wide-ranging broadsides demanding “fundamental change” to America’s government and pledging to “bring the whole f***ing system...
Fox News

Washington Post: 'Reprehensible' abortion protest outside Kavanaugh's home 'crossed the line'

The Washington Post editorial board this week condemned "rephrensible" recent protests held by a liberal abortion group outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. In a Wednesday editorial, the left-leaning Post said the protest, in response to his vote in favor of allowing Texas to enact its new abortion law, outside Kavanaugh's suburban Maryland home "crossed the line."
Seattle Times

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the Washington, D.C., suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
AFP

US Supreme Court returns, with explosive cases to decide on

Abortion, gun rights, religious freedoms and potentially race: the US Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with blockbuster cases on its docket that could spotlight the influence of conservative justices chosen by Donald Trump. The current court "is very, very sympathetic and sensitive to religious freedom," Cole said.
fox40jackson.com

Sen. Johnson: Fauci and ‘COVID gods’ have been deified despite record, ignoring of non-intravenous treatments

National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci and other high-profile public health officials have been deified by the establishment — and have not been held to account for flip-flopping, their recommendations’ effect on the economy and social norms, or their continued ignoring of alternative treatments, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News on Monday.
