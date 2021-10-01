Police reforms put the public above unions

It is yet just another demonstration of how divided this country is. Leaders of the United States Senate announced yesterday that talks have broken down over possible police reform legislation. After months of negotiations, those negotiations have ended with no agreement. That is shameful. They couldn’t agree on one thing to improve our system of policing and make it fair for everyone? Not an end to qualified immunity for police? Not a ban on chokeholds? Not a ban on no-knock warrants? Not more accountability and transparency for how officers do their jobs? That is a disservice to the death of George Floyd, whose death led to unprecedented protests by millions of people across the country who demanded changes in policing practices. There was hope that after the verdict in Floyd’s death, Congress would make progress in ensuring police behave appropriately. President Biden had called for action by the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. That May date came and went. Now it appears there will be no deal. It is a shame that the bill that bore George Floyd’s name could not be passed as we as a nation continue to choose sides between whether Black lives matter, or whether we back the badge. Apparently it will continue to be one or the other.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO