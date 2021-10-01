Socialite Claims She Accidentally Shot and Killed Police Superintendent
Socialite Jasmine Hartin insists her fatal shooting of police superintendent Henry Jemmott in Belize this May was a "terrible accident," not murder in a new interview with CBS News for a 48 Hours special. In a preview of Saturday's "Jasmine Hartin's Shot in the Dark" special, Hartin argued she's not an heirss party girl who turned to murder the police official, but members of Jemmott's family don't buy her story.popculture.com
