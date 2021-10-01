Socialite Claims She Accidentally Shot and Killed Police Superintendent

A TikTokker with 1.6 million followers shot and killed her friend in a horrific accident, police say.According to a court filing by the state of Texas, the shooting happened on 17 January. Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, who goes by “yandere.freak” on TikTok, was drinking with some friends at her home in Houston when she allegedly brought out a gun that she said her ex-boyfriend had left behind, which she believed was unloaded.At that point, according to the court filing, Ms Oliver-Snow “did then and there unlawfully, recklessly cause the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant...

