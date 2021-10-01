CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerner to require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Sam Hartle
 4 days ago
Healthcare technology services provider Cerner Corporation announced Friday it will require its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes on the first day of its new CEO, David Feinberg, taking charge of the company, which is one of the largest private employers in the Kansas City area.

A company spokesperson said all U.S.-based employees will be required to be fully vaccinated as of Dec. 8, 2021.

As part of Friday’s announcement, the company delayed its “re-entry date” to Jan. 10, 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

