Events of the Week: ‘No Time To Die,’ Academy Museum Kick Off and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles (and this week, in London) amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including No Time To Die , the Academy Museum’s premiere party and the New York Film Festival .

No Time To Die world premiere

After five pandemic-induced delays, the 25th James Bond film finally premiered in London on Tuesday to a star-studded spectacle including Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, director Cary Fukunaga, and of course, Bond himself, Daniel Craig. Billie Eilish and brother Finneas, who are behind the film’s Grammy-winning title song, also walked the red carpet, while Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles made a royal appearance.

Grand opening of Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

Larry Ellison unveiled his new state-of-the-art West L.A. cancer center on Tuesday, alongside children David and Megan Ellison and supporters Judd Apatow, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Sara Foster and Mayor Eric Garcetti. The Ellison Institute, led by Dr. David Agus, aims to “bring together technologists with different skills, biologists, physicists, mathematicians and data scientists to discover innovative new approaches to combat disease worldwide,” Larry Ellison said in his speech. “Our primary focus is still on cancer, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it painfully clear that we need to broaden our research horizons to include infectious disease.”

Academy Museum Premiere Party

Following Sept. 25’s A-list gala, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures continued its string of opening week celebrations with a premiere party, co-hosted by Vanity Fair , on Wednesday night. Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. were among the event’s co-chairs, with guests including Rebel Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, Zooey Deschanel, Jacob Elordi, Manny Jacinto, Finn Witrock, Minari ‘s Yuh-Jung Youn and Judas and the Black Messiah director Shaka King. Attendees explored the galleries for hours while also enjoying cocktails and music on the top floor, ahead of the museum’s public opening on Thursday.

New York Film Festival

The world premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth kicked off the 59th year of the film fest on Sept. 24, with director Joel Coen and stars Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Bertie Carvel and Harry Melling walking the purple carpet. Later in the week, Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her directorial debut The Lost Daughter to NYFF, where on Wednesday she was joined by stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk and husband Peter Sarsgaard, who also co-stars. Brother Jake Gyllenhaal also stopped by the event to show his support.