Events of the Week: ‘No Time To Die,’ Academy Museum Kick Off and More

By Kirsten Chuba
 4 days ago
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles (and this week, in London) amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including No Time To Die , the Academy Museum’s premiere party and the New York Film Festival .

No Time To Die world premiere

After five pandemic-induced delays, the 25th James Bond film finally premiered in London on Tuesday to a star-studded spectacle including Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, director Cary Fukunaga, and of course, Bond himself, Daniel Craig. Billie Eilish and brother Finneas, who are behind the film’s Grammy-winning title song, also walked the red carpet, while Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles made a royal appearance.

Grand opening of Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

Larry Ellison unveiled his new state-of-the-art West L.A. cancer center on Tuesday, alongside children David and Megan Ellison and supporters Judd Apatow, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Sara Foster and Mayor Eric Garcetti. The Ellison Institute, led by Dr. David Agus, aims to “bring together technologists with different skills, biologists, physicists, mathematicians and data scientists to discover innovative new approaches to combat disease worldwide,” Larry Ellison said in his speech. “Our primary focus is still on cancer, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it painfully clear that we need to broaden our research horizons to include infectious disease.”

Academy Museum Premiere Party

Following Sept. 25’s A-list gala, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures continued its string of opening week celebrations with a premiere party, co-hosted by Vanity Fair , on Wednesday night. Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. were among the event’s co-chairs, with guests including Rebel Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, Zooey Deschanel, Jacob Elordi, Manny Jacinto, Finn Witrock, Minari ‘s Yuh-Jung Youn and Judas and the Black Messiah director Shaka King. Attendees explored the galleries for hours while also enjoying cocktails and music on the top floor, ahead of the museum’s public opening on Thursday.

New York Film Festival

The world premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth kicked off the 59th year of the film fest on Sept. 24, with director Joel Coen and stars Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Bertie Carvel and Harry Melling walking the purple carpet. Later in the week, Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her directorial debut The Lost Daughter to NYFF, where on Wednesday she was joined by stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk and husband Peter Sarsgaard, who also co-stars. Brother Jake Gyllenhaal also stopped by the event to show his support.

The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A practitioner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Getting Acting Notes From George Clooney: “You’re Embarrassed You Didn’t Think of it”

There was a unique energy in the air Sunday afternoon inside the Directors Guild of America, host of Amazon Studios’ tastemaker reveal of The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck. The A-list pairing seemed to electrify the festivities long before their feet touched the carpet. “This is a big one,” said a veteran red carpet journalist as other reporters buzzed about whether significant others Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lopez would make an appearance at the early evening screening. (For the record: Amal was in the building, while Lopez was rumored to be down the boulevard at Sunset...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Packer to Produce 2022 Oscars Telecast

The 2022 Academy Awards are starting to come into focus. Nearly six months ahead of ABC’s annual telecast, the academy has tapped Will Packer to produce the show. “The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me,” said Packer. “I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!” Like filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who was among the production team for the previous Oscars telecast, Packer comes to the show without any prior Oscars experience — and without any notable track record in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTuber Jacksepticeye Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

CAA has signed YouTube gaming personality Sean McLoughlin, best known as Jacksepticeye, for representation in all areas. Since joining the platform in 2007, 31-year-old McLoughlin, who is Irish, has amassed over 27 million followers on YouTube. As well as keeping fans engaged with a variety of gameplay videos featuring everything from Among Us to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he promotes positivity and mental health by hosting Thankmas charity streams to raise funds for Red Nose Day and other organizations. On the branding side, McLoughlin has worked with Disney, Warner Bros., Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Rockstar and Marvel. He also founded his own gaming and lifestyle-themed clothing line, Cloak. Recently, McLoughlin went on tour with a comedy theater act titled “How Did We Get Here?” for 45 shows in 14 countries. On-screen, the steamer recently had a cameo in Shawn Levy’s video game-themed film Free Guy, while in 2018 he played Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds on his YouTube channel. McLoughlin has interviewed many other top names in Hollywood such as Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie. McLoughlin is managed by Nicole Ambrose, while his attorney is Ryan Pastorek at Hansen Jacobson.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
