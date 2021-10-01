CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the pianist from Disney World's opening day in 1971 perform at the park's 50th anniversary

By Carly Caramanna
 4 days ago

  • The Casey's Corner pianists came back for Disney World's 50th celebration.
  • On Friday, Disney World's opening-day pianist Randy Morris returned to perform in the exact spot he played in on October 1, 1971.
  • Watch him play the same Ragtime-style song he opened with 50 years ago.
