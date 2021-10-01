Old I-70 Viaduct Demolished Between Colorado & Brighton Boulevards

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Coloradans are celebrating Cabrini Day after lawmakers passed a bill which was signed into law last spring. The Cabrini Shrine in Golden has celebrated her philanthropic work for years.
A missionary from Italy, Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini founded numerous orphanages and schools across the world before coming to Colorado in the early 1900s.
Mining was a booming business, but workers were dying of lung disease and leaving many children behind. Cabrini started an orphanage and school in Denver.
It was her own health history that pushed her to help the children appreciate the value of exercise.
The property she bought was believed to be waterless. Instead, they found a spring of water that never stopped.
“It’s actually a very beautiful place to be, very peaceful, serene. A wonderful place to be,” one visitor said.
Shrine officials say Cabrini Day is the “first paid state holiday in the nation that recognizes a woman.”
LINK: Mother Cabrini Shrine History
