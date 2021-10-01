CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Old I-70 Viaduct Demolished Between Colorado & Brighton Boulevards

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The 57-year-old Interstate 70 viaduct between Colorado and Brighton Boulevards has been completely demolished. Crews dismantled the 2-mile stretch of I-70 in just four months.

(credit: CBS)

That’s one month ahead of schedule.

(credit: CDOT)

The project director said it was a complicated process because it was a confined area close to homes and businesses.

