Maryland State

Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor In Anne Arundel County

 5 hours ago

Maryland State Police has arrested a man on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.


Juwell Rae-Kwon Jackson, 25, of Randallstown, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.


According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit on Tuesday was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 15-year-old male. Jackson initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor.


The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor this morning in Hanover, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Jackson arrived at that location at about 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. Maryland State Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

