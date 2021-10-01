Hamburg fires finance director after police investigation
Hamburg Supervisor James M. Shaw spent the last week putting together his proposed budget for next year without the town's finance director, who was fired last week. The Town Board voted to fire Samantha Tarczynski Sept. 22 after receiving a report in executive session from Police Chief Kevin Trask and a detective. The detective's investigation of credit card purchases found that there was probable cause there was improper use of a town credit card, Shaw said.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0