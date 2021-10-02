CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

16-year-old girl critical after being shot in the head in Brooklyn

 9 days ago

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, and police are searching for multiple suspects who fled the scene.

The shooting happened just outside the Gowanus Playground on Wyckoff Street Boerum Hill around 3 p.m.

A witness said the park was full of toddlers and their parents, grandparents and nannies, and that the gunfire rang out without any sort of fight preceding it.

Others in the park ran and ducked for cover. The victim, an innocent bystander, was sitting on a bench at a chess table when she was shot. She was rushed to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say three male suspects wearing all black fled on Nevins Street.

One reportedly fled on a scooter, one on a Citi Bike, and one on foot.

What led up to the shooting is not immediately clear.

No arrests were immediately made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This shooting was one of at least five shootings in Brooklyn on Friday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 27

Dorrit Sherman
9d ago

are we surprise, everyday we are having terrorists attacks , But our criminal mayors instead of hiring more police, he defunding our police.

Reply
5
rolando amador
10d ago

When will the Mayor and the Governor support the aggressive investigation into known gangs?

Reply(3)
12
Wanda Ortiz
9d ago

I find it infuriating everybody sees who they are and they don't get arrested? like WTH, my thoughts and prayers for this young lady and her family.

Reply(2)
3
 

