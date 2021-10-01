CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

DIA janitors conclude one-day strike over pay and Covid-19 pandemic workload

By Jensen Werley
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The local union voted 99% in favor of striking, representing nearly all of the janitors under this contract.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Lamron

CAS Workers Disgruntled, Consider Strike Over Current Working Conditions and Pay

Recently, SUNY Geneseo dining halls have been critically understaffed. This shortage of employees has caused challenges for the staff that have led to such dissatisfaction with Campus Auxiliary Services (CAS) that employees are now considering striking. “Very late in August,” said CAS Executive Director Mat Felthousen in a presentation at...
GENESEO, NY
Daily Record

Denver airport janitors stage one-day strike for higher wages

Hundreds of Denver International Airport janitors walked off the job Friday, staging a one-day strike for higher pay and less taxing workload. The janitors’ union, SEIU Local 105, said Friday afternoon that talks with the employer, Flagship Aviation Services, were promising and workers planned to return Saturday. The union said another strike is possible if the negotiations fall through.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janitors#Dia#Covid 19 Pandemic#Local Union
Brush News Tribune

Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 who work as janitors at Denver International Airport have voted for a strike over wages and workloads. Union officials said Wednesday that during three days of voting, 99% of the approximately 250 SEIU members who cast ballots backed a strike. A strike could start as early as Friday if an agreement isn’t reached before the contract expires Thursday, the union said in a statement.
DENVER, CO
capitalandmain.com

Kaiser Permanente Employees May Strike Over Two-Tier Pay System

For 13 years, registered nurse Kim Mullen has been part of a successful experiment: a collaborative partnership between the health care professionals at Kaiser Permanente and the executives who run the massive nonprofit. Decisions about the day to day delivery of care were shared among physicians, managers and employees. Workers’ input was actively and continuously solicited. Staffing ratios, wages and benefits, patient care — all were subject to group-based discussion and problem solving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Hospitals paying $24 billion more for labor during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the delta variant pushes COVID-19 caseloads to all-time highs, hospitals and health systems across the country are paying $24 billion more per year for qualified clinical labor than they did pre-pandemic, according to a new PINC AI analysis from Premier. Clinical labor costs are up by an average of...
HEALTH SERVICES
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Newman proposes bonus pay plan for workers who took the most risk during Covid-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, MN – Republican members of the Frontline Workers Bonus Pay Working Group today proposed their plan to provide meaningful bonuses to those who took the most risk to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal includes $1200 in bonus pay for nurses, first responders, corrections officers, long-term care workers, and hospice providers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
denverite.com

DIA janitors strike Friday after contract expires without a deal

“Strike, strike, strike!” chanted the crowd of nearly 100 janitors in purple T-shirts outside the south doors of Denver International Airport. “We’re here because we need a raise,” said Anna Gabriel, one of the workers. “We’re working a night shift, and even (with) the money they give to us we can not afford the bills, rent or to put food on the table.”
DENVER, CO
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Janitors At DIA Consider Strike Over Wages & Workload

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of janitors at Denver International Airport began a three-day process to vote on a potential strike. The 350 janitors are asking for fair wages and workloads. The janitor’s union says their employer, Flagship, refused to bargain a contract with them after weeks of negotiations. The current...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Janitors At DIA Consider Strike Over Wages & Workload

UPDATE: Janitors Begin Strike At Denver International Airport Over Wages, Workload DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of janitors at Denver International Airport began a three-day process to vote on a potential strike. The 350 janitors are asking for fair wages and workloads. The janitor’s union says their employer, Flagship, refused to bargain a contract with them after weeks of negotiations. The current contract expires on Sept. 30. A strike could potentially start afterward.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
785
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy